Dr. Manal Youssef-Bessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef-Bessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manal Youssef-Bessler, MD
Overview of Dr. Manal Youssef-Bessler, MD
Dr. Manal Youssef-Bessler, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Whippany, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Youssef-Bessler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Youssef-Bessler's Office Locations
-
1
Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany)568 State Route 10 Ste 3-5, Whippany, NJ 07981 Directions (973) 765-6516
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youssef-Bessler?
Just absolutely top notch.
About Dr. Manal Youssef-Bessler, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1649236027
Education & Certifications
- UMDN
- Cairo University Hospitals
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youssef-Bessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef-Bessler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Youssef-Bessler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Youssef-Bessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youssef-Bessler works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef-Bessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef-Bessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youssef-Bessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youssef-Bessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.