Dr. Manali Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Manali Amin, MD
Dr. Manali Amin, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from So Illinois University School Of Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
Dupage Ent1331 W 75th St Ste 302, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 761-5531
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amin removed my 2 year old’s tonsils and adenoids. She made the whole process so much easier on this worry-wart mama! She has to be the most thoughtful, thorough, precise, and caring children’s specialist I have ever encountered. Dr Amin treated my child as she would her own and I can’t thank her enough :-)
About Dr. Manali Amin, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Nebraska Med Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center
- So Illinois University School Of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.