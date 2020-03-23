Overview of Dr. Manan Mehta, MD

Dr. Manan Mehta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College|Government Medical College|South Gujarat University / Government Medical College|South Gujarat University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Virginia Oncology Care in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.