Overview

Dr. Manan Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.