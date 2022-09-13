Dr. Mananya Satayaprasert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satayaprasert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mananya Satayaprasert, MD
Overview of Dr. Mananya Satayaprasert, MD
Dr. Mananya Satayaprasert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Satayaprasert works at
Dr. Satayaprasert's Office Locations
-
1
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satayaprasert?
I was expericing serval issues that really frightened me. Dr. Satayaprasert took a complete history; asked a multitude of questions, and performed a thorough neurologcal exam. She answered all my questions and concerns. Dr. S. was warm, caring, professional and very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend her to anyone experiencing neurological concerns.
About Dr. Mananya Satayaprasert, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326226887
Education & Certifications
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satayaprasert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satayaprasert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satayaprasert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satayaprasert works at
Dr. Satayaprasert has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satayaprasert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Satayaprasert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satayaprasert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satayaprasert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satayaprasert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.