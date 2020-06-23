Overview of Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, MD

Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Szent Albert Gyargyi Mc and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Bellin Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Alshahrouri works at Bellin Memorial Hospital Inc in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.