Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, MD

Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Szent Albert Gyargyi Mc and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Bellin Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Alshahrouri works at Bellin Memorial Hospital Inc in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alshahrouri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellin Memorial Hospital Inc
    744 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 433-3706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bellin Health Oconto Hospital
  • Bellin Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchoscopy
Respiratory Management
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Bronchoscopy
Respiratory Management
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093731382
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyn St Lukes Mc
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Szent Albert Gyargyi Mc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshahrouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alshahrouri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alshahrouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alshahrouri works at Bellin Memorial Hospital Inc in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Alshahrouri’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshahrouri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshahrouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshahrouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshahrouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

