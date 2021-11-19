Overview

Dr. Manar Harmouch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Memorial Family Medicine Residency



Dr. Harmouch works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, El Camino in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.