Overview of Dr. Manar Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Manar Ibrahim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from IBRAHIM PASHA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Sparks Pediatrics in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.