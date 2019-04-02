Dr. Manar Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manar Ibrahim, MD
Overview of Dr. Manar Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Manar Ibrahim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from IBRAHIM PASHA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
-
1
Sparks Pediatric Clinic1501 S Waldron Rd Ste 100, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 709-7337
-
2
Cooper Clinic PA6801 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 274-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
Dr. Ibrahim takes time with both of my children and all of the concerns. She has a great nurturing personality that puts them at ease and talks to them with respect.
About Dr. Manar Ibrahim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174510085
Education & Certifications
- IBRAHIM PASHA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.