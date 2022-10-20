Overview of Dr. Manas Jain, MD

Dr. Manas Jain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Jain works at Franciscan Urology Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.