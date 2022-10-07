Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patwardhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from University Of Pune and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Patwardhan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summerville Maternal Fetal Medicine295A Midland Pkwy Ste 150, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 931-4903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patwardhan?
From the 4th month of pregnancy until the baby is born, Dr.Mansi literally walked with us helping us on the way, our son had developmental issues while he was in mamma's belly and Mansi and team were able to detect it early on and provide necessary treatments to my wife at the right time. I cannot imagine the whole process without the help of such a knowledgeable and supportive doctor, we are forever thankful to Dr.Mansi and we highly recommend her to expecting parents.
About Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1487846507
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital and Health Network
- University Of Pune
- University Of Pune
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patwardhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patwardhan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patwardhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patwardhan works at
Dr. Patwardhan has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patwardhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patwardhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patwardhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patwardhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patwardhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.