Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from University Of Pune and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Patwardhan works at Summerville Maternal Fetal Medicine in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summerville Maternal Fetal Medicine
    295A Midland Pkwy Ste 150, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 931-4903
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487846507
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Luke's Hospital and Health Network
    Internship
    • University Of Pune
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pune
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manasi Patwardhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patwardhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patwardhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patwardhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patwardhan works at Summerville Maternal Fetal Medicine in Summerville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Patwardhan’s profile.

    Dr. Patwardhan has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patwardhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patwardhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patwardhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patwardhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patwardhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

