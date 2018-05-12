Dr. Mandakini Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandakini Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mandakini Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Baroda Medical College|Baylor University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Patel Medical Corporation200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 340, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 683-9927Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She spends time to make sure all aspects of the medical problems are addressed and she is very knowledgeable and has excellent bedside manners. Highly recommend her
About Dr. Mandakini Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1821072505
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center|University of California Medical Center
- Baroda Medical College|Baylor University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
