Overview of Dr. Mandana Rezaei-Amiri, MD

Dr. Mandana Rezaei-Amiri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Rezaei-Amiri works at Med Globe PC in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.