Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD

Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They completed their fellowship with WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL

Dr. Joshi works at ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics in Toledo, OH with other offices in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-4260
  2. 2
    Lima West
    855 W Market St Ste F, Lima, OH 45805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 227-6181
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2021
    He is a great Dr. He always makes you feel comfortable and explains everything so well. Couldn’t ask for a better Dr.His office staff is great to!
    Carol Malburg — Nov 20, 2021
    About Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730132242
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John Hospital And Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mandar Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

