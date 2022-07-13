Dr. Mandeep Ayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Ayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mandeep Ayer, MD
Dr. Mandeep Ayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ayer works at
Dr. Ayer's Office Locations
Mandeep B. Ayer14981 National Ave Ste 6, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 642-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and attentive but very busy practice. Sometimes long waits to get in to your appt.
About Dr. Mandeep Ayer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1205817111
Education & Certifications
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- Christian Medical College
Dr. Ayer speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
