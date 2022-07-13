Overview of Dr. Mandeep Ayer, MD

Dr. Mandeep Ayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ayer works at Mandeep B. Ayer in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.