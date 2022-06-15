Overview

Dr. Mandeep Bhamra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from SRT Ramachandra Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Bhamra works at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, NY with other offices in Littleton, CO, Lakewood, CO, Colorado Springs, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gallstones and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.