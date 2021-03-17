Dr. Mandeep Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Bhargava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0371Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr. Bhargava is a treasure. He listened carefully, answered all my questions and was very professional. I had a catheter ablation with him and am thrilled with the results. He is highly skilled and a pleasure to deal with. I recommend him highly and without reservation.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386757979
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Bhargava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhargava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhargava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhargava has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhargava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargava.
