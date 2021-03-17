Overview

Dr. Mandeep Bhargava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Bhargava works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.