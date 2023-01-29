Overview of Dr. Mandeep Dhalla, MD

Dr. Mandeep Dhalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Dhalla works at Retina Group of Florida in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.