Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ghuman works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Care 1st Health Plan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- SCAN Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghuman?
A wonderful Doctor, I have been taking my parents for the last 7 years, very professional and caring. His office staff are always responsive to any concern we have. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Mandeep Ghuman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306058151
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghuman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghuman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghuman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.