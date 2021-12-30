Overview

Dr. Mandeep Saund, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Saund works at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.