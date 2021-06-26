Dr. Mandeep Sawhney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawhney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Sawhney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Sawhney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenal Polypectomy and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 330 Brookline Ave Ste Rabb, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-1272
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly respected by doctors and patients. He communicates well and full explains his findings and recommendations.
About Dr. Mandeep Sawhney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114033909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
