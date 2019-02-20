Overview

Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.