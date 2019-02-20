See All Gastroenterologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associate
    7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720
  2. 2
    Omni Women's Health Medical Group
    7055 N Maple Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 20, 2019
    Dr Singh is Avery kind man with an excellent bedside manner. He is very knowledgeable and has sincere concern for your condition. I would highly recommend him.
    Diane Rocco in Fresno, CA — Feb 20, 2019
    About Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1669638391
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    UCSF Fresno Med Edn Prgm
    Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
