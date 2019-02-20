Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associate7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1010
Omni Women's Health Medical Group7055 N Maple Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 297-2259
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh is Avery kind man with an excellent bedside manner. He is very knowledgeable and has sincere concern for your condition. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Fresno Med Edn Prgm
- Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.