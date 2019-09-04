Overview of Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD

Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Kidney Care Associates Llp in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.