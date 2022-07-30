Overview

Dr. Mandy Buttrum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine, Granada, West Indies and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Buttrum works at Nahin Concierge Care in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.