Dr. Mandy Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandy Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Mandy Evans, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave # 5303, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 999-4156
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
About Dr. Mandy Evans, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760401582
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.