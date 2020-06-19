Dr. Mandy Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandy Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mandy Mitchell, MD
Dr. Mandy Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
AnMed OBGYN - Anderson2000 E Greenville St Ste 4500, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-4500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
I love Dr Michell. She was my dr while pregnant with my daughter. I was 40 then and a bit nervous about having another baby being older but dr Michell was great and put me right at ease. She is very professional and great at her job. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Mandy Mitchell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912000142
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.