Overview of Dr. Mandy Thompson, MD

Dr. Mandy Thompson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Thompson works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.