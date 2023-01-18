Dr. Mandy Warthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandy Warthan, MD
Dr. Mandy Warthan, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Warthan works at
Warthan Dermatology Center5913 Virginia Pkwy Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-4646
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently saw Dr. Naylor as a follow up removal of a Melanoma spot. He prescribed a treatment to lessen the possibility of recurrence. He was thorough and informative in hos explanation, and I felt comfortable following his advice.
- Dermatopathology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982737102
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- McG Health Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Dermatopathology
