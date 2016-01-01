Overview

Dr. Maneesh Bansal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital.



Dr. Bansal works at Complete Family Medical in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.