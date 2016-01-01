Dr. Dave has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maneesh Dave, MD
Dr. Maneesh Dave, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.
University of California Davis Health System4150 V St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (216) 844-1995Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Unilab3160 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 734-8616
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Maneesh Dave, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790926632
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
