Dr. Maneesh Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Maneesh Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Northshore Surgical Affiliates1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 202, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
James C Bienvenu MD439 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-0963
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love the personal and very sweet ! I love the professionalism and how well they are organized and the management! Made me feel at home. Thank you for the good work and the hospitality.
About Dr. Maneesh Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
