Overview

Dr. Maneesh Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Ochsner Medical Center in Slidell, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.