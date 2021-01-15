Overview

Dr. Maneka Kaul, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Kaul works at Hammond Clinic in Dyer, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.