Dr. Manel Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manel Nayak, MD
Dr. Manel Nayak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak's Office Locations
- 1 408 Zachry St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 338-9704
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nayak is very likable and personable and takes time to visit with the patient and get to know you and listen to your problems and concerns. He is very knowledgeable and is very thorough.
About Dr. Manel Nayak, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1902818073
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- King George Hospital, India
- Andhra Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
