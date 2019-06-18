Dr. Manesh Parikshak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikshak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manesh Parikshak, MD
Overview of Dr. Manesh Parikshak, MD
Dr. Manesh Parikshak, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana Univ and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Parikshak's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 851-2331
Cardiac Surgery Associates8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 365, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 851-2331
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Parikshak performed surgery on my husband when other surgeons refused. He was upfront with us about my husbands lung problems. It was a long road but we are so very thankful for him.
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Univ
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Indiana Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikshak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikshak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikshak works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikshak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikshak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.