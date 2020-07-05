Overview of Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD

Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Union, NJ.



Dr. Onwuaso Obi works at Access Psychiatric/Behavioral in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.