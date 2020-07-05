See All Psychiatrists in Union, NJ
Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (27)
Map Pin Small Union, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD

Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Union, NJ. 

Dr. Onwuaso Obi works at Access Psychiatric/Behavioral in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Onwuaso Obi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Access Psychiatric and Behavioral Services.
    1235 Morris Ave Ste 1, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 258-7759

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Onwuaso Obi?

    Jul 05, 2020
    I have read the aforementioned reviews. I am currently a new patient. It has been thus far a positive experience. My grandson (6 y/o) is under his care. I am a professional retired person and would like to think I am able to discern some things regarding seeking productive services . Dr. Obi appears to know his craft and do it well. He appears to be genuinely concern about his patience(s). He quickly acknowledged my grandson was on meds to strong for his little body. WOW this was impressive to say the least. Please know finding the" right fit/professional service", is major on our part. Like anything else we must do the work and research or switch doctors. This is what I did...just saying. It is doesn't work move on. I rate services 1-10 with 10 being the highest # 11 :-). Hope this is helpful.
    Donna L Lewis-Johnson — Jul 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Onwuaso Obi to family and friends

    Dr. Onwuaso Obi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Onwuaso Obi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD.

    About Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467634360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onwuaso Obi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onwuaso Obi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onwuaso Obi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onwuaso Obi works at Access Psychiatric/Behavioral in Union, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Onwuaso Obi’s profile.

    Dr. Onwuaso Obi has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onwuaso Obi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Onwuaso Obi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onwuaso Obi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onwuaso Obi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onwuaso Obi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.