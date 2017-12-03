Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manfred Rothstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Manfred Rothstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Locations
Cape Fear Family Medical Care PA405 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-3183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rothstein Office1308 Medical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Rothstein for close to 30 years and wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to others. He's my go-to guy for anything skin related.
About Dr. Manfred Rothstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Mc Va
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothstein accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.