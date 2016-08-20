Dr. Manga Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manga Kodali, MD
Dr. Manga Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.
Deaconess Chancellor Center for Oncology4055 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 858-3051
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Deaconess Union County Hospital
- Ferrell Hospital
- Wabash General Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I had my first visit with Dr. Kodali today and WOW was I impressed. My cancer doctor had to stop practice and I needed to locate one. I was contacted by the Chancellor Center and was told I could get in and see Dr. Kodali. Dr. Kodali answered every question I had and explained what she could do to improve my health. Dr. Kodali was totally honest and explained that my cancer cannot be cured but could be controlled with proper treatment. Dr. Kodali knows what she is doing. Thanks Doctor.
- Hematology
- English
- 1881635118
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
