Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD

Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Shetty works at Marion Pain Management Center Inc in Ocala, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shetty's Office Locations

    Jayaprakash Shetty MD PA
    1737a Se 28th Loop, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 622-1840
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    5365 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 622-2184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770501413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

