Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Shetty works at Marion Pain Management Center Inc in Ocala, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.