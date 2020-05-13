Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mangala Shetty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Jayaprakash Shetty MD PA, 1737a Se 28th Loop, Ocala, FL 34471. Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Saturday 9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
We’ve not had a bad experience here and have been going for two years! Dr Shetty and her staff are awesome! I love walking into a place and not seeing those clearly just seeking drugs And doing everything but laying on the floor. They do a great job at making you comfortable by adjusting meds. I’ve had shots and the surgery center is awesome. Highly recommend to those who suffer from pain.
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
