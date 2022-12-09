Dr. Mangala Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mangala Venkatesh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Dr Venkatesh is GREAT! She listens to me which is very helpful.
About Dr. Mangala Venkatesh, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1265411029
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Venkatesh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh speaks Tamil.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.