Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD

Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Oza works at Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oza's Office Locations

    Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 625, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Hernia Repair
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 03, 2022
    I feel extremely blessed to have Dr. Oza as my surgeon for my double mastectomy. He took the time to evaluate all details and questions prior to my surgery. I didn’t feel anxious or nervous because I knew I was in the best hands.
    Highly Skilled Surgeon — Jul 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932163797
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clin
    • UMKC School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oza works at Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Oza’s profile.

    Dr. Oza has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

