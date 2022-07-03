Overview of Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD

Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Oza works at Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.