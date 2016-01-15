Overview

Dr. Mangesh Shukla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO and is affiliated with Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.