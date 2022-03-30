Dr. Manh Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manh Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manh Dang, MD
Dr. Manh Dang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Clearview Cancer Institute1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 713-1200
Cci Pharmacy3601 Cci Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 705-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dang was my father-in-law's doctor when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was always professional, encouraging, and would answer all questions with respect and explain things in a way that we could understand, not in a way that was high and mighty (like some physicians do with huge, long words and terms and you can't even understand what they are talking about). My father-in-law actually beat pancreatic cancer, and I will always remember the day that Dr. Dang came in and looked at the results of the PET Scan.....he was just about as excited as were were to know the cancer was gone, none to be found in his body- PRAISE GOD!!! I would highly recommend Dr. Dang. He has a wonderful bedside manner as well, and truly cares about his patients! He also is a family man and would speak often of his wife and triplet sons. Love him so much, and I pray he continues to serve in the Huntsville area!
About Dr. Manh Dang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780663880
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-Sepulveda
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.