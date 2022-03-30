See All Oncologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Manh Dang, MD

Medical Oncology
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Manh Dang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Dang works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Dang's Office Locations

    Clearview Cancer Institute
    1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 713-1200
    Cci Pharmacy
    3601 Cci Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 705-4224

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Highlands Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Neutropenia
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr. Dang was my father-in-law's doctor when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was always professional, encouraging, and would answer all questions with respect and explain things in a way that we could understand, not in a way that was high and mighty (like some physicians do with huge, long words and terms and you can't even understand what they are talking about). My father-in-law actually beat pancreatic cancer, and I will always remember the day that Dr. Dang came in and looked at the results of the PET Scan.....he was just about as excited as were were to know the cancer was gone, none to be found in his body- PRAISE GOD!!! I would highly recommend Dr. Dang. He has a wonderful bedside manner as well, and truly cares about his patients! He also is a family man and would speak often of his wife and triplet sons. Love him so much, and I pray he continues to serve in the Huntsville area!
    Kimberly Collier — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Manh Dang, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • UCLA-Sepulveda
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
