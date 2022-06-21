Overview

Dr. Manhong Ma, MD is a Dermatologist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State Universiry - Phd|Ohio State University - MS.



Dr. Ma works at Certified Dermatology in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ, Old Bridge, NJ, West Berlin, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, Bayonne, NJ and Westville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.