Overview of Dr. Mani Menon, MD

Dr. Mani Menon, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Menon works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.