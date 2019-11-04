Dr. Mani Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mani Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mani Menon, MD
Dr. Mani Menon, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2839MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K9, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menon?
In 4 months I will be a 30 year cancer survivor after Dr Menon's surgery at U-Mass Medical Center in Worcester, MA and I have had no issues since. Thank you Dr Menon.
About Dr. Mani Menon, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1669532537
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Jipmer Hosp
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.