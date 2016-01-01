Dr. Ganesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manickam Ganesh, MD
Overview of Dr. Manickam Ganesh, MD
Dr. Manickam Ganesh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Ganesh works at
Dr. Ganesh's Office Locations
-
1
Manickam Ganesh M.d. P.A.24 Park Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-1687
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganesh?
About Dr. Manickam Ganesh, MD
- Nephrology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1962419838
Education & Certifications
- East Orange Va Hosp
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganesh works at
Dr. Ganesh speaks Hindi and Tamil.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganesh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.