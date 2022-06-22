Overview of Dr. Manikandan Sugumaran, MD

Dr. Manikandan Sugumaran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Sugumaran works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Vocal Cord Nodule and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.