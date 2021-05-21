Overview

Dr. Manikya Kuriti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Kuriti works at Baptist Health Medical Group, Inc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.