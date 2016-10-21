See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD

Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Mutyala works at ZALESKA VIOLETTA MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY and Woodside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mutyala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Violetta Zaleska M.d. PC
    134 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 349-6160
  2. 2
    Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-5486
  3. 3
    5314 Roosevelt Ave Ste 301, Woodside, NY 11377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 233-7370
  4. 4
    Ahamed S Moideen, MD
    14601 45th Ave Ste 406, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-5473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Oct 21, 2016
    DR MUTYALA ACTUALLY SAVED MY LIFE. I HAD A BLOOD CLOT BEEN TO LIJ ON TWO OCCASIONS WAS NOT TREATED AND SENT HOME .......WENT TO DR MUTYALA .AND WAS IMMEDIATELY SENT TO THE ER HE WAS THERE FOR ME AT THE ER AND ALSO CAME EARLY NEXT MORNING TO VISIT ,HE IS SOMEONE WHO LISTENS TO PATIENTS AND FAMILY MEMBERS....GREAT GREAT DOCTOR I WILL HIGHLY RECOMMEND........
    Jamaica, NY — Oct 21, 2016
    About Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD

    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1326068198
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mutyala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mutyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mutyala has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutyala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutyala.

