Dr. Mutyala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD
Overview of Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD
Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Mutyala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mutyala's Office Locations
-
1
Violetta Zaleska M.d. PC134 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 349-6160
-
2
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5486
- 3 5314 Roosevelt Ave Ste 301, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (929) 233-7370
-
4
Ahamed S Moideen, MD14601 45th Ave Ste 406, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5473
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mutyala?
DR MUTYALA ACTUALLY SAVED MY LIFE. I HAD A BLOOD CLOT BEEN TO LIJ ON TWO OCCASIONS WAS NOT TREATED AND SENT HOME .......WENT TO DR MUTYALA .AND WAS IMMEDIATELY SENT TO THE ER HE WAS THERE FOR ME AT THE ER AND ALSO CAME EARLY NEXT MORNING TO VISIT ,HE IS SOMEONE WHO LISTENS TO PATIENTS AND FAMILY MEMBERS....GREAT GREAT DOCTOR I WILL HIGHLY RECOMMEND........
About Dr. Manikyam Mutyala, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1326068198
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutyala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mutyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mutyala works at
Dr. Mutyala has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutyala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutyala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.