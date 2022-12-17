Overview of Dr. Manila Sodhi, MD

Dr. Manila Sodhi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Gmc and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.



Dr. Sodhi works at Town Hall Health Center in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.