Overview

Dr. Maninder Bedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Bedi works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.