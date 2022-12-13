Dr. Maninder Guram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maninder Guram, MD
Dr. Maninder Guram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Amritsar India|Punjab University Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Cleveland Emergency Hospital.
Locations
1
Texas Gastroenterology Associates425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 114, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 417-4633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Texas Gastroenterology Associates2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Fl 5, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (281) 238-5309
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Cleveland Emergency Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and great staff. Very good care with him. I would recommend him and the Surgi Care Center on Hwy 249.
About Dr. Maninder Guram, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SIU Sch Med|Siu School Med
- Med College Amritsar India|Punjab University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guram has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.